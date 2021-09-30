APENFT (NFT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $93.33 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $47.24 million and approximately $93.33 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00117883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00169212 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

