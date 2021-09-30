Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.3% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.86. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

