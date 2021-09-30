Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $174.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.89.

Aptiv stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $90.90 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 771,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,231 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 2.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 167.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 41,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

