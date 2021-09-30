Ares Management Llc Buys 424,119 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.98. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.