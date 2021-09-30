Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $86.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Get Ares Management alerts:

NYSE:ARES traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.71. 208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,907. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,824,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 39.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 101,788 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 138.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.