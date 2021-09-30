Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.46.

TSE:AR traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$2.79. The company had a trading volume of 832,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,682. The stock has a market capitalization of C$866.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.91. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.90 and a 52 week high of C$3.45.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

