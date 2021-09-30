ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARR. B. Riley initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $772.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.00. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $12.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. Equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.