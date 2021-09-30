Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 5.4%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.79 and last traded at $107.84. Approximately 19,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,902,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Get Asana alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,036,135.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 513,915 shares of company stock worth $49,654,000 and sold 121,032 shares worth $9,589,818. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.