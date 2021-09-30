ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASOMY. Exane BNP Paribas cut ASOS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 4,000.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,040.00.

ASOS stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. ASOS has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

