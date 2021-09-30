Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.24). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.23.

NYSE:ASPN traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.01. 272,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,587,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,328,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 355,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

