Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $106,002.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $27,978.26.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,042 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $56,236.68.

On Thursday, July 29th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,600 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $44,320.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $38,668.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,938 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $54,302.76.

AC stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $819.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 560.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

AC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

