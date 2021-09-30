Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,952.88

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,952.88 ($25.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,962 ($25.63). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 1,913 ($24.99), with a volume of 259,989 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AML shares. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,950.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,952.88. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other news, insider Natalie Massenet bought 4,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

