Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Shares Up 1.2%

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.26 and last traded at C$5.26. 635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$727.00 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.56 million for the quarter.

In other Atalaya Mining news, Director Hui Liu sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.24, for a total transaction of C$35,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,215,061.56. Also, Director Alberto Lavandeira purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$868,000.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

