Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Gap Down to $85.20

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.20, but opened at $83.06. Atlas Air Worldwide shares last traded at $82.03, with a volume of 3,919 shares.

AAWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $14,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 164,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 119,504 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

