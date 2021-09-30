Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 3,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 644,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Atomera in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get Atomera alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $521.74 million, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atomera by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,820 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Atomera by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Atomera by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.