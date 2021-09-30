Auto Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.94 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Auto has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for approximately $879.49 or 0.02049519 BTC on exchanges. Auto has a total market capitalization of $46.62 million and $3.94 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00054678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00117742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00170349 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

