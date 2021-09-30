Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Update

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 489.5% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

AVASF stock remained flat at $$8.45 during trading on Thursday. Avast has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avast has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

