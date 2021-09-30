AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

AXIS Capital has increased its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AXIS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

NYSE AXS opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

