Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of AX opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Axos Financial by 261.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

