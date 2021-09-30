Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:AYTU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 343,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aytu Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after buying an additional 1,281,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $2,098,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 258,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

