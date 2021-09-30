B. Riley Begins Coverage on DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DDI opened at $17.62 on Monday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

