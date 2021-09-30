B. Riley Lowers S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Price Target to $4.25

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) had its price objective cut by analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.46% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for S&W Seed’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

S&W Seed stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,979,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

