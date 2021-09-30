B. Riley Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

KYMR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $58.45 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.45.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,719,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,199 shares in the company, valued at $24,859,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after buying an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,346 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.