Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,344 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 177,375 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 175,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 84,034 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 727,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares during the period.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

