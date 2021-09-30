Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian Solar by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 36.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

