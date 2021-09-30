Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,729 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 35.9% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 42.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $930,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMP opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMP. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

