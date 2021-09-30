Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

BCPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BCPC stock opened at $146.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Balchem has a 52 week low of $96.20 and a 52 week high of $151.12.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 12,980.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

