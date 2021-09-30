Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after buying an additional 462,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Accenture by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,120,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $630,085,000 after buying an additional 418,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $322.09. The company had a trading volume of 78,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,719. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The company has a market capitalization of $204.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

