Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.16. 13,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,997. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

