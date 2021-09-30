Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,936 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,370,000 after acquiring an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 354,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,809. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

