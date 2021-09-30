Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,912,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.