Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $163.81. 543,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,646,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.09 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

