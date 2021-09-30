Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 7,955 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,051,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $105,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 413,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

