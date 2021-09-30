Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 348 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,836,800,000 after purchasing an additional 189,488 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.39.

COST traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $452.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $470.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

