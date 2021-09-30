Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Barclays raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 32.00 to 33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of BKHYY traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.00. 366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

