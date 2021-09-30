Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Bank of America by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bank of America by 15.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.33. 1,198,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,658,008. The company has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

