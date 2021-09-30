Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,955,107 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1,543.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.09% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $98,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

