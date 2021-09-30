Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 256,023 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jabil were worth $83,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $214,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $57.23 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

