Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,651,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $105,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

