Bank of Montreal Can Has $85.31 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 477,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $85,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,305,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 486,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,369,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,094 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

NYSE PHM opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

