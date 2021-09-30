Bank of Montreal Can Sells 82,535 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,633 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 82,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of Lululemon Athletica worth $110,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $410.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.49. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

