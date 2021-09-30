Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 968,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Dolby Laboratories worth $95,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,045,000 after acquiring an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,333,000 after acquiring an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $88.73 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.07 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

