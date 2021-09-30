Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 839.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $87,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 271.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,136,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 830,543 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion and a PE ratio of -21.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $15,812,454.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,853.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,882,769 shares of company stock valued at $139,592,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

