Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,238,985 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 174.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Genpact worth $88,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Genpact by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,674,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 73,850 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Genpact by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,091 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 279,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after acquiring an additional 231,420 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

