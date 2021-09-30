Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,722,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $97,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.