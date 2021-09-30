Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 39,365 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,590,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $86,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Loews by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Loews by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

