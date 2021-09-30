Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 835 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $94,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $148.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $139.20 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

