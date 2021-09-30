Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 45.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,718 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock opened at $196.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.86.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.