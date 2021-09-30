Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,481 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FOX were worth $15,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,516,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,355,000 after buying an additional 23,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,483,000 after buying an additional 76,978 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOX. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.