Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,447 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $19,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

SWK stock opened at $182.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.92 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

